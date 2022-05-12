WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,794,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 1,284,692 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.