WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.66. 21,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,379. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.