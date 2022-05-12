WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,488 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 369,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,130. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

