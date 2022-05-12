WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REMX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000.

REMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 179,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,844. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

