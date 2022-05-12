WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. 48,932,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.