Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 62,840 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

