WebDollar (WEBD) Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $101,123.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,245,723,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,297,775,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars.

