Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 26,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Weber has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

