Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,544. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.