Wells Fargo & Company Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $150.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.51.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.67. 12,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

