Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
