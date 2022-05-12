Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 309,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,200. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

