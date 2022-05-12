Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s previous close.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.04.

WDO traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 826,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,346.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

