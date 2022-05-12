Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 15.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 133,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 80,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.96.
