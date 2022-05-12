Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 15.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 133,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 80,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.