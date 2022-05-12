Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,799 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,375. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

