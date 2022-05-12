Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

