Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $129.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Westlake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

