WeWork (NYSE:WE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

WE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 342,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. WeWork has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Get WeWork alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About WeWork (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.