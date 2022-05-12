WeWork (NYSE:WE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
WE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 342,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. WeWork has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.97.
In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About WeWork (Get Rating)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.