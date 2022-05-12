Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.49. 15,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,027. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $249.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

