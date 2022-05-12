WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to report sales of $21.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $22.24 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $84.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $86.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 52,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

