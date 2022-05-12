WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Umpqua Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.