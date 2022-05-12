WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

SCHL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

