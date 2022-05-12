WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

