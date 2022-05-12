WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,874,000 after acquiring an additional 763,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

