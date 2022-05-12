WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

MS opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

