WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,121 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

