WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 602.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

