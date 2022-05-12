WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

