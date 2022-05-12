WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,922 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

