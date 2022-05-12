WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 355 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

NYSE AAP opened at $201.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

