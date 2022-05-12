WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.27

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 31583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

