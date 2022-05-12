WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in April

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.