Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 240.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.