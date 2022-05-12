Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 31,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 449,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,079,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

