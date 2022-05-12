Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 38351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
