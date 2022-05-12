Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.91

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 11554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xometry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

