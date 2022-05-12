Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.20. 8,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King reduced their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xometry by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

