XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($76.75) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.