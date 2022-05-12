XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.