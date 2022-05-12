Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

XYL opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

