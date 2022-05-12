Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 642,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,768,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

