Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is Portsea Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Yandex comprises about 7.8% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portsea Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

