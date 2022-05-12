Yellow Road 24-Hour Volume Tops $691.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $49,514.62 and approximately $691.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

