YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

