YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 7776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

