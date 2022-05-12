YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 27,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,867. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.