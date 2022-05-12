Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.39 million and $97,090.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

