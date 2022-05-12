Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 33,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

