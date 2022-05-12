Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $27,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.92. 28,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

