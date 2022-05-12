Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark after beating the same in the trailing 10 quarters. The company delivered same-store sales growth of 3%. Continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. It has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. It continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. However, the suspension of operations in Russia is likely to hurt the company. This, along with a rise in net costs and expenses and high debt levels, remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.96. 28,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

